Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Short Interest Down 21.8% in December

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,480,000 shares, a drop of 21.8% from the November 30th total of 8,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,210,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Qurate Retail

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Qurate Retail by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,355,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,055,000 after buying an additional 93,235 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Qurate Retail by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,219,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,692,000 after buying an additional 490,593 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Qurate Retail by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 17,301,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,091,000 after buying an additional 1,004,980 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Qurate Retail by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,036,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,814,000 after buying an additional 98,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Qurate Retail by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,922,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,752,000 after purchasing an additional 3,140,478 shares during the last quarter. 72.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Qurate Retail alerts:

Qurate Retail Stock Performance

Shares of Qurate Retail stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,073,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,833,659. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.98, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.42. Qurate Retail has a one year low of $0.40 and a one year high of $2.84. The stock has a market cap of $340.92 million, a P/E ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 2.41.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Qurate Retail ( NASDAQ:QRTEA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.06. Qurate Retail had a net margin of 0.68% and a negative return on equity of 1.67%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Qurate Retail will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Qurate Retail in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Our Latest Analysis on QRTEA

About Qurate Retail

(Get Free Report)

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Qurate Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qurate Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.