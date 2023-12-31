RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 108,700 shares, a drop of 24.1% from the November 30th total of 143,200 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on RBB. TheStreet upgraded shares of RBB Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of RBB Bancorp from $13.75 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th.

RBB Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RBB traded down $0.66 on Friday, hitting $19.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,662. RBB Bancorp has a 12-month low of $8.62 and a 12-month high of $21.53. The company has a market capitalization of $361.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.73 and a 200-day moving average of $14.14.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.16. RBB Bancorp had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The firm had revenue of $35.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.35 million. As a group, research analysts predict that RBB Bancorp will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

RBB Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Investors of record on Monday, October 30th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 27th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. RBB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling at RBB Bancorp

In other news, Director Scott Polakoff acquired 7,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.52 per share, with a total value of $106,970.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,412 shares in the company, valued at $100,210.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director James Kao acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.28 per share, with a total value of $26,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 447,776 shares in the company, valued at $5,946,465.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Scott Polakoff purchased 7,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.52 per share, for a total transaction of $106,970.24. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,412 shares in the company, valued at $100,210.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 14,912 shares of company stock valued at $227,630 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.15% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RBB Bancorp

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in RBB Bancorp by 48.0% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 33,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in RBB Bancorp by 14.4% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new position in RBB Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Simplex Trading LLC raised its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp by 220,750.0% in the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 8,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 8,830 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp by 59.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 219,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after acquiring an additional 81,780 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.99% of the company’s stock.

RBB Bancorp Company Profile

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American, Korean-American, and other Asian-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

