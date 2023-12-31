Redwoods Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RWOD) Shares Sold by Spartan Fund Management Inc.

Spartan Fund Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Redwoods Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RWOD – Free Report) by 74.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,073 shares during the quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc.’s holdings in Redwoods Acquisition were worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Redwoods Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $296,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Redwoods Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,567,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Redwoods Acquisition by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 200,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Redwoods Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Meteora Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Redwoods Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $101,000.

Redwoods Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of Redwoods Acquisition stock remained flat at $10.70 during trading on Friday. 10 shares of the company traded hands. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.63. Redwoods Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $10.10 and a 12-month high of $11.23.

About Redwoods Acquisition

Redwoods Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. In intends to focus on businesses in the carbon neutral and energy storage industries.

