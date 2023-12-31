Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on REGN. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $665.00 to $680.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a hold rating and a $800.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $1,045.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $935.00 to $937.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $908.12.

Shares of REGN opened at $878.29 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $822.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $800.17. The stock has a market cap of $95.69 billion, a PE ratio of 25.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.14. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $668.00 and a 12 month high of $899.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.18 and a quick ratio of 4.47.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $10.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.39 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 30.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.98 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 36.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 2,448 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $856.71, for a total value of $2,097,226.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,372 shares in the company, valued at $12,312,636.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $827.90, for a total transaction of $82,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,355,061.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 2,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $856.71, for a total transaction of $2,097,226.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,312,636.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,415 shares of company stock worth $8,012,021. Company insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 916,718 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $754,422,000 after purchasing an additional 30,050 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,583 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,887,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 89.7% in the third quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 10.7% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 11,434 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

