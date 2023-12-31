Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) Short Interest Update

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 638,800 shares, a decrease of 26.2% from the November 30th total of 865,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 172,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Relmada Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. RTW Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 3.1% in the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 2,131,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,818,000 after purchasing an additional 64,011 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 41.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,952,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,707,000 after purchasing an additional 567,573 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,443,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,456,000 after purchasing an additional 20,928 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 11.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,221,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after purchasing an additional 121,060 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 5,364.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,061,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081,944 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Relmada Therapeutics alerts:

Relmada Therapeutics Trading Up 9.2 %

RLMD traded up $0.35 on Friday, hitting $4.14. 292,133 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 313,449. The firm has a market cap of $124.61 million, a PE ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 0.06. Relmada Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $4.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.93.

Relmada Therapeutics Company Profile

Relmada Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RLMD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.22. On average, analysts predict that Relmada Therapeutics will post -3.33 EPS for the current year.

(Get Free Report)

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing various products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders. Its lead product candidate is Esmethadone (d-methadone, dextromethadone, and REL-1017), a new chemical entity and N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the adjunctive or monotherapy treatment of major depressive disorder in adults.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Relmada Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relmada Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.