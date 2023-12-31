Renesas Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:RNECY) Short Interest Update

Renesas Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:RNECY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 127,800 shares, a growth of 169.6% from the November 30th total of 47,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 641,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Renesas Electronics Price Performance

RNECY stock remained flat at $8.94 during midday trading on Friday. 38,729 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 219,083. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.37. Renesas Electronics has a 1-year low of $4.31 and a 1-year high of $10.25.

Renesas Electronics (OTCMKTS:RNECY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter.

Renesas Electronics Company Profile

Renesas Electronics Corporation researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, and services semiconductors in Japan, China, rest of Asia, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through Automotive Business and Industrial/Infrastructure/IoT Business segments It offers microcontrollers (MCUs) and microprocessors; amplifiers, audio and video, data converters, power line communication, and switches and multiplexer products; battery and power management, power devices, sensors, video and display, wireless power, system-on-chips, and MCU products; and specific clocks, clock distribution and generation, jitter attenuators, and crystal oscillator clock ICs and clock timing solutions.

