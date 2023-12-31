RENN Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RCG) Short Interest Update

RENN Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RCG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decrease of 22.2% from the November 30th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Trading of RENN Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RENN Fund by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 198,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 32,920 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RENN Fund by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 528,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 25,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of RENN Fund by 62.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 7,579 shares in the last quarter.

RENN Fund Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:RCG traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $1.71. 10,896 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,302. RENN Fund has a 1-year low of $1.55 and a 1-year high of $1.90.

RENN Fund Company Profile

RENN Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by RENN Capital Group, Inc The fund is co-managed by Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap and mid-cap companies.

