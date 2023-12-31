Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,640,000 shares, a drop of 22.6% from the November 30th total of 2,120,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 802,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other Repay news, CAO Thomas Eugene Sullivan sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total transaction of $259,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 100,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,234.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 19.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RPAY. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Repay by 2,124.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,733,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,276,000 after buying an additional 1,655,615 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Repay by 79.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,101,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375,688 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Repay during the third quarter valued at $8,492,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Repay by 10.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,436,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,431,000 after purchasing an additional 788,574 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Repay by 203.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,175,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,460,000 after purchasing an additional 788,033 shares during the period. 75.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on RPAY. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Repay from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Repay in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Repay in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Repay from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Repay from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.32.

Shares of RPAY stock traded down $0.18 on Friday, reaching $8.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 374,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 915,317. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.69. Repay has a 1 year low of $5.61 and a 1 year high of $10.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $858.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.08 and a beta of 1.18.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $74.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.73 million. Repay had a positive return on equity of 6.87% and a negative net margin of 14.96%. Analysts forecast that Repay will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Repay Holdings Corporation, payments technology company, provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. It operates in two segments, Consumer Payments and Business Payments. The company's payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods.

