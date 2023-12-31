Reviewing DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) and Palisade Bio (NASDAQ:PALI)

Palisade Bio (NASDAQ:PALI – Get Free Report) and DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Palisade Bio and DBV Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Palisade Bio alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Palisade Bio 0 0 1 0 3.00 DBV Technologies 1 0 3 0 2.50

Palisade Bio currently has a consensus price target of $8.75, indicating a potential upside of 1,383.05%. DBV Technologies has a consensus price target of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 424.77%. Given Palisade Bio’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Palisade Bio is more favorable than DBV Technologies.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Volatility and Risk

1.9% of Palisade Bio shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.9% of DBV Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Palisade Bio shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of DBV Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Palisade Bio has a beta of 1.64, indicating that its stock price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DBV Technologies has a beta of 1.04, indicating that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Palisade Bio and DBV Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Palisade Bio $250,000.00 21.75 -$14.26 million N/A N/A DBV Technologies $4.84 million 37.97 -$96.27 million ($0.56) -1.70

Palisade Bio has higher earnings, but lower revenue than DBV Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Palisade Bio and DBV Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Palisade Bio N/A -93.04% -78.63% DBV Technologies N/A -59.11% -45.44%

About Palisade Bio

(Get Free Report)

Palisade Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on focuses on developing therapeutics that protect the integrity of the intestinal barrier in the United States. The company's lead therapeutic candidate is LB1148, an oral liquid formulation of the digestive enzyme inhibitor tranexamic acid to reduce the formation of postoperative adhesions, postoperative ileus, and return of bowel function in adults. It has a license agreement with the Regents of the University of California; and co-development and distribution agreement with Newsoara Biopharma Co., Ltd. Palisade Bio, Inc. is based in Carlsbad, California.

About DBV Technologies

(Get Free Report)

DBV Technologies S.A., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies. The company is also developing Viaskin Milk that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of immunoglobulin E (IgE) mediated cow's milk protein allergy (CMPA) and eosinophilic esophagitis. Its other earlier stage research programs include a vaccine for the respiratory syncytial virus, as well as treatments for Crohn's disease, celiac disease, and type I diabetes. The company has a collaboration with Nestlé Health Science to develop MAG1C, a ready-to-use atopy patch test for the diagnosis of non-IgE mediated CMPA in infants and toddlers. DBV Technologies S.A. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Montrouge, France.

Receive News & Ratings for Palisade Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palisade Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.