Reviewing Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) & Medigus (NASDAQ:MDGS)

Medigus and Delcath Systems are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Medigus and Delcath Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Medigus 0 0 1 0 3.00 Delcath Systems 0 0 4 0 3.00

Delcath Systems has a consensus target price of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 332.69%. Given Delcath Systems’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Delcath Systems is more favorable than Medigus.

Risk and Volatility

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Medigus has a beta of 0.25, indicating that its stock price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Delcath Systems has a beta of 0.48, indicating that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

0.2% of Medigus shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.2% of Delcath Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of Medigus shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.1% of Delcath Systems shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Medigus and Delcath Systems’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Medigus $91.86 million 0.04 -$9.81 million N/A N/A Delcath Systems $2.72 million 33.72 -$36.51 million ($3.35) -1.24

Medigus has higher revenue and earnings than Delcath Systems.

Profitability

This table compares Medigus and Delcath Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Medigus N/A N/A N/A Delcath Systems -2,079.17% -2,571.64% -121.72%

Summary

Delcath Systems beats Medigus on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Medigus

Medigus Ltd., a technology-based company, provides medical-related devices and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Israel, and internationally. The company operates through Corporate, E-commerce, Online Advertising & Internet Traffic Routing, Online Event Management, and Others segments. It offers Medigus Ultrasonic Surgical Endostapler, an endoscopy system, which is used for the treatment of gastroesophageal reflux disease. The company also develops biological gels to protect patients against biological threats and reduce the intrusion of allergens and viruses through the upper airways and eye cavities. In addition, it provides digital advertising platform; and operates online stores for the sale of various consumer products on the Amazon online marketplace, as well as an online event management and ticketing platform. Further, the company develops, produces, and markets miniaturized imaging equipment, and visualization solutions; electric vehicles; and wireless vehicle battery charging technologies. Medigus Ltd. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

About Delcath Systems

Delcath Systems, Inc., an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects. Its clinical development program for HEPZATO is the FOCUS clinical trial for patients with hepatic dominant ocular melanoma to investigate objective response rate in metastatic ocular melanoma. The company also provides HEPZATO as a stand-alone medical device for sale under the CHEMOSAT Hepatic Delivery System trade name for Melphalan or CHEMOSAT for medical centers to treat a range of liver cancers in Europe. Delcath Systems, Inc. was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

