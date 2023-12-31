Reviewing ERF Wireless (OTCMKTS:ERFB) and Adtran Networks (OTCMKTS:ADVOF)

ERF Wireless (OTCMKTS:ERFB – Get Free Report) and Adtran Networks (OTCMKTS:ADVOF – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of ERF Wireless shares are held by institutional investors. 5.8% of ERF Wireless shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for ERF Wireless and Adtran Networks, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ERF Wireless 0 0 0 0 N/A Adtran Networks 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares ERF Wireless and Adtran Networks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ERF Wireless N/A N/A N/A Adtran Networks 1.61% 3.11% 1.78%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ERF Wireless and Adtran Networks’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ERF Wireless N/A N/A N/A ($1.83) N/A Adtran Networks $750.41 million 1.45 $19.10 million $0.24 87.21

Adtran Networks has higher revenue and earnings than ERF Wireless. ERF Wireless is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Adtran Networks, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Adtran Networks beats ERF Wireless on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ERF Wireless

ERF Wireless, Inc. provides wireless broadband access solutions for the energy industry in North America. The company conducts its operations through Energy Broadband, Inc., Wireless Bundled Services Division, and Enterprise Network Services segments. It offers wireless bandwidth and related support services, including nomadic terrestrial wireless broadband circuit connectivity to the wellsite; wellsite communications equipment rental; wellsite IT support services; wellsite IT services over broadband; network monitoring and maintenance:; layer 2 secure communications connectivity products rental and services; fixed site terrestrial wireless broadband connectivity; network design and construction; production field supervisory control and data acquisition; and midstream communications, monitoring, and security solutions for the oil and gas industry. The company also provides enterprise-level wireless bandwidth product and services, such as design and implementation of custom Internet wireless bandwidth solutions, including long-term maintenance and network monitoring; reselling arrangements; and secure connectivity services through its CryptoVue product to the regional banking, healthcare, and educational sectors primarily in the rural areas of North America. In addition, it offers commercial and residential wireless bandwidth products and services comprising -speed Internet, voice over Internet protocol services, network monitoring and maintenance services, and video services to commercial businesses and residential customers. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in League City, Texas.

About Adtran Networks

Adtran Networks SE engages in the development, manufacture, and sale optical and Ethernet-based networking solutions for telecommunications carriers and enterprises to deliver data, storage, voice, and video services worldwide. It offers open optical transport solutions, such as FSP 3000 open terminals, FSP 3000 open line systems, pluggables and subsystems, and optical access solutions; packet edge and aggregation products, including carrier Ethernet and programmable multilayer edge, metro aggregation, and edge computing products; disaggregated networking, such as packet optical terminals and ensemble activators. The company also provides network virtualization products comprising ensemble connectors, orchestrators, and harmony ecosystems, as well as operates ensemble virtualization director, a management platform for the creation and deployment of virtualized services; network infrastructure assurance products; timing and synchronization products; and automated network management products, such as ensemble optical, sync, fiber, and packet director, and ensemble controllers. In addition, it offers professional services to build, care, and enable the networks. Adtran Networks SE sells its products to telecommunications service providers, private companies, universities, and government agencies directly, as well as through a network of distribution partners. The company was formerly known as ADVA Optical Networking SE and changed its name to Adtran Networks SE in June 2023. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Munich, Germany. Adtran Networks SE operates as a subsidiary of ADTRAN Holdings, Inc.

