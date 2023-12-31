Reviewing MiNK Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INKT) and Mosaic ImmunoEngineering (OTCMKTS:CPMV)

MiNK Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INKT – Get Free Report) and Mosaic ImmunoEngineering (OTCMKTS:CPMV – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

MiNK Therapeutics has a beta of 0.01, meaning that its stock price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mosaic ImmunoEngineering has a beta of 0.56, meaning that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for MiNK Therapeutics and Mosaic ImmunoEngineering, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MiNK Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00 Mosaic ImmunoEngineering 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

MiNK Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $6.50, indicating a potential upside of 507.48%. Given MiNK Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe MiNK Therapeutics is more favorable than Mosaic ImmunoEngineering.

This table compares MiNK Therapeutics and Mosaic ImmunoEngineering’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MiNK Therapeutics N/A -665.42% -171.90% Mosaic ImmunoEngineering N/A N/A -468.35%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares MiNK Therapeutics and Mosaic ImmunoEngineering’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MiNK Therapeutics N/A N/A -$27.99 million ($0.73) -1.47 Mosaic ImmunoEngineering N/A N/A -$2.38 million N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.4% of MiNK Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 17.8% of MiNK Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 81.0% of Mosaic ImmunoEngineering shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

About MiNK Therapeutics

MiNK Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of allogeneic, off-the-shelf, invariant natural killer T (iNKT) cell therapies to treat cancer and other immune-mediated diseases. It's product candidate is AGENT-797, an off-the-shelf, allogeneic for iNKT cell therapy and treatment of various myeloma diseases and solid tumours, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials. The company was formerly known as AgenTus Therapeutics, Inc. MiNK Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is based in New York, New York. MiNK Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Agenus Inc.

About Mosaic ImmunoEngineering

Mosaic ImmunoEngineering, Inc., a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing immunomodulator platform technology for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases in humans and for veterinary use. Its lead immunotherapy product candidate, MIE-101, a nanoparticle-based treatment derived from cowpea mosaic virus, which is non-infectious in humans and animals. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Novato, California.

