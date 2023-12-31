Reviewing Mirvac Group (OTCMKTS:MRVGF) & Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF)

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF – Get Free Report) and Mirvac Group (OTCMKTS:MRVGF – Get Free Report) are both real estate companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.89 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.6%. Mirvac Group pays an annual dividend of $0.09 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.4%. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust pays out -199.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Mirvac Group pays out 74.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust and Mirvac Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A Mirvac Group N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A ($0.44) -23.29 Mirvac Group N/A N/A N/A $0.12 11.59

This table compares Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust and Mirvac Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mirvac Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust and Mirvac Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust 0 0 1 0 3.00 Mirvac Group 1 1 0 0 1.50

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust presently has a consensus price target of $16.25, indicating a potential upside of 57.16%. Mirvac Group has a consensus price target of $2.16, indicating a potential upside of 53.19%. Given Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust is more favorable than Mirvac Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

31.8% of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.6% of Mirvac Group shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust beats Mirvac Group on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust

Crombie invests in real estate that enriches local communities and enables long-term sustainable growth. As one of the country's leading owners, operators, and developers of quality real estate, Crombie's portfolio primarily includes grocery-anchored retail, retail-related industrial, and mixed-used residential properties in Canada's top urban and suburban markets. As at September 30, 2023, our portfolio contains 294 income-producing properties comprising approximately 18.7 million square feet, and a significant pipeline of future development projects.

About Mirvac Group

Founded in 1972, Mirvac is an Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) top 50 company with an integrated asset creation and curation capability. For more than 50 years, we've dedicated ourselves to creating extraordinary urban places and experiences. We have over $35 billion of assets under management, together with a $12 billion commercial and mixed use development pipeline, and a $17 billion residential development pipeline, enabling us to deliver innovative and high-quality property for our customers, while driving long-term value for our securityholders.

