Reviewing Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS) and ReShape Lifesciences (NASDAQ:RSLS)

Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS) and ReShape Lifesciences (NASDAQ:RSLS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Vivos Therapeutics and ReShape Lifesciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vivos Therapeutics -106.28% -508.27% -129.15% ReShape Lifesciences -266.76% -492.62% -221.80%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

15.7% of Vivos Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.0% of ReShape Lifesciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.6% of Vivos Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of ReShape Lifesciences shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Analyst Recommendations

Vivos Therapeutics has a beta of 8.8, meaning that its share price is 780% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ReShape Lifesciences has a beta of -0.02, meaning that its share price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Vivos Therapeutics and ReShape Lifesciences, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vivos Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00 ReShape Lifesciences 0 0 0 0 N/A

ReShape Lifesciences has a consensus target price of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 3,103.84%. Given ReShape Lifesciences’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe ReShape Lifesciences is more favorable than Vivos Therapeutics.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Vivos Therapeutics and ReShape Lifesciences’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vivos Therapeutics $16.02 million 1.03 -$23.84 million ($13.00) -0.96 ReShape Lifesciences $11.24 million 0.29 -$46.21 million N/A N/A

Vivos Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than ReShape Lifesciences.

Summary

Vivos Therapeutics beats ReShape Lifesciences on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vivos Therapeutics

Vivos Therapeutics, Inc., a medical technology company, develops and commercializes treatment alternatives for patients with dentofacial abnormalities, obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), and snoring in adults. It offers The Vivos Method, a non-invasive, non-surgical, non-pharmaceutical, multi-disciplinary treatment modality for the treatment of dentofacial abnormalities, OSA, and snoring. The company also offers VivoScore Program, a screening and home sleep test in adults and children. It markets and sells its appliances, and related treatments and services to licensed professionals, primarily general dentists in the United States and Canada. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Littleton, Colorado.

About ReShape Lifesciences

ReShape Lifesciences Inc., a medical device company, provides products and services that manages and treat obesity and metabolic diseases in the United States, Australia, Europe, and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes Lap-Band System, a minimally invasive long-term treatment of severe obesity and more invasive surgical stapling procedures, such as the gastric bypass or sleeve gastrectomy and ReShape Vest system, a laparoscopically implantable device to enable weight loss and stomach preservation. It also offers ReShapeCare virtual health coaching program, a program that supports healthy lifestyle changes for all medically managed weight-loss patients; and ReShape Diabetes Bloc-Stim Neuromodulation, a technology that is in preclinical development for the treatment of type 2 diabetes mellitus. In addition, the company provides Obalon Balloon System, a swallowable capsule used to track and display the location of the balloon during placement. The company was formerly known as EnteroMedics Inc. and changed its name to ReShape Lifesciences Inc. in 2017. ReShape Lifesciences Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in San Clemente, California.

