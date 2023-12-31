Ridgewood Investments LLC Acquires 4,283 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,739 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,283 shares during the quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 114.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,735,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,736,000 after acquiring an additional 7,854,021 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $163,004,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Conagra Brands by 283.4% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,887,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,087,000 after buying an additional 2,873,650 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 12.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,556,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,801,000 after buying an additional 2,671,720 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $51,463,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Conagra Brands in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Conagra Brands news, Director Richard H. Lenny purchased 9,238 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.31 per share, for a total transaction of $252,289.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 165,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,511,748.55. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Conagra Brands Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of CAG opened at $28.66 on Friday. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.16 and a 1-year high of $41.30. The company has a market capitalization of $13.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.88.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 5th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 62.22%.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

See Also

