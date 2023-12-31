Ridgewood Investments LLC Boosts Holdings in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 143.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,442 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,388 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Roblox were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RBLX. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Roblox during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Roblox in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roblox in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Roblox by 900.0% in the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Roblox by 23.4% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.92% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of RBLX opened at $45.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.98 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Roblox Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.88 and a fifty-two week high of $47.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.07. Roblox had a negative net margin of 42.54% and a negative return on equity of 536.12%. The firm had revenue of $839.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $824.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.50) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Roblox Co. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Mark Reinstra sold 4,000 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.62, for a total value of $122,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 320,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,821,763.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Mark Reinstra sold 4,000 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.62, for a total value of $122,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 320,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,821,763.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gregory Baszucki sold 8,333 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total transaction of $258,739.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,838,602 shares in the company, valued at $305,488,592.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 308,272 shares of company stock valued at $12,554,879 over the last three months. 27.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RBLX. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Roblox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Roblox in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Roblox from $40.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Roblox from $37.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Roblox in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

About Roblox

(Free Report)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

