Ridgewood Investments LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

Ridgewood Investments LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Free Report) by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,750 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 4,084 shares during the quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PBR. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda boosted its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 109,540.6% in the 2nd quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 6,964,368 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $96,317,000 after acquiring an additional 6,958,016 shares during the period. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC purchased a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,082,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 29,221,292 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $404,130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,582,327 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,559,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 78.9% in the 3rd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 5,147,860 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $77,131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,269,946 shares during the period. 11.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on PBR. Bradesco Corretora upgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in a report on Thursday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.20 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, HSBC raised Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.96.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PBR opened at $15.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $104.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.54. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a twelve month low of $9.27 and a twelve month high of $16.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.72.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 10th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.04). Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a return on equity of 35.31% and a net margin of 25.48%. The business had revenue of $25.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.46 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.243 per share. This is a positive change from Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.09%. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio is 35.19%.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Company Profile

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. It also engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

