Ridgewood Investments LLC Grows Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,820 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,271 shares during the quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of eBay by 272.2% during the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 603 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in eBay in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in eBay in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in eBay in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in eBay during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EBAY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of eBay from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on eBay in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on eBay from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on eBay from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.56.

eBay Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of eBay stock opened at $43.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.30. eBay Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.17 and a 52-week high of $52.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The e-commerce company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 26.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

eBay Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. eBay’s payout ratio is 19.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling at eBay

In other news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total transaction of $210,313.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,128,606.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

