Ridgewood Investments LLC Increases Stock Position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 143.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,442 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,388 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Roblox were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RBLX. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Roblox by 7.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,097,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,132,000 after buying an additional 1,679,463 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Roblox by 39.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,084,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,762,000 after buying an additional 4,546,253 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Roblox by 28.5% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 11,973,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,764,000 after buying an additional 2,655,333 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Roblox by 7.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,688,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,142,000 after buying an additional 570,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Roblox by 6.5% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,777,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,123,000 after buying an additional 413,918 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.92% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of RBLX opened at $45.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.98 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Roblox Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.88 and a fifty-two week high of $47.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.07. Roblox had a negative net margin of 42.54% and a negative return on equity of 536.12%. The firm had revenue of $839.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $824.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.50) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Roblox Co. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Mark Reinstra sold 4,000 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.62, for a total value of $122,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 320,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,821,763.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Mark Reinstra sold 4,000 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.62, for a total value of $122,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 320,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,821,763.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gregory Baszucki sold 8,333 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total transaction of $258,739.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,838,602 shares in the company, valued at $305,488,592.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 308,272 shares of company stock valued at $12,554,879 over the last three months. 27.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RBLX. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Roblox from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Roblox from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Roblox in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Roblox in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Roblox from $40.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Roblox currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.50.

About Roblox

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

