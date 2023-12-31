Ridgewood Investments LLC Reduces Position in SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB)

Ridgewood Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB – Free Report) by 64.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 145,713 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC owned 1.36% of SuperCom worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SuperCom in the first quarter valued at about $673,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of SuperCom by 126.2% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 90,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 50,735 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of SuperCom in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.97% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SuperCom in a report on Sunday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

SuperCom Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SPCB opened at $0.39 on Friday. SuperCom Ltd. has a 12-month low of $0.34 and a 12-month high of $2.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.46, a current ratio of 8.31 and a quick ratio of 7.53.

SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.78 million during the quarter. SuperCom had a negative net margin of 9.79% and a positive return on equity of 91.58%.

About SuperCom

SuperCom Ltd. provides digital identity, Internet of Things and connectivity, and cyber security products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. The company operates in three segments: e-Gov, IoT and Connectivity, and Cyber Security. It offers MAGNA, a platform for national ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management.

