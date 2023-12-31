Ridgewood Investments LLC Reduces Stock Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Ridgewood Investments LLC lowered its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

SCHF opened at $36.96 on Friday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.18 and a fifty-two week high of $37.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.08 and its 200 day moving average is $35.09. The stock has a market cap of $33.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

