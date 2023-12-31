Ridgewood Investments LLC Sells 145,713 Shares of SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB)

Ridgewood Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB – Free Report) by 64.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 81,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 145,713 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC owned approximately 1.36% of SuperCom worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in SuperCom in the first quarter valued at about $673,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in SuperCom by 126.2% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 90,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 50,735 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in SuperCom in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 10.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SuperCom stock opened at $0.39 on Friday. SuperCom Ltd. has a one year low of $0.34 and a one year high of $2.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.40 and its 200 day moving average is $0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 7.53, a current ratio of 8.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.46.

SuperCom ( NASDAQ:SPCB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.78 million for the quarter. SuperCom had a positive return on equity of 91.58% and a negative net margin of 9.79%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on SuperCom in a report on Sunday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

SuperCom Ltd. provides digital identity, Internet of Things and connectivity, and cyber security products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. The company operates in three segments: e-Gov, IoT and Connectivity, and Cyber Security. It offers MAGNA, a platform for national ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management.

