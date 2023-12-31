Ridgewood Investments LLC Sells 200 Shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

Ridgewood Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile were worth $413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SQM. Capital International Investors bought a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 1st quarter worth approximately $184,773,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 29.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,642,918 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $264,549,000 after buying an additional 831,423 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 44.0% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,445,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $177,626,000 after buying an additional 747,037 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 373.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 926,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,391,000 after buying an additional 730,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc lifted its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 34.5% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 2,523,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $183,248,000 after buying an additional 646,862 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $59.00 price target (down previously from $69.00) on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.78.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Price Performance

Shares of SQM opened at $60.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.28. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a 1-year low of $44.86 and a 1-year high of $98.66. The company has a market cap of $17.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.04.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($0.84). Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 57.40% and a net margin of 31.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.85 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st were given a $0.6094 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. This is a positive change from Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.63%.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Profile

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine derivatives, lithium derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

