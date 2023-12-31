Ridgewood Investments LLC Sells 2,047 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Ridgewood Investments LLC cut its holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 13.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,047 shares during the period. Prudential Financial makes up 0.8% of Ridgewood Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Riverview Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 109.3% during the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 54.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Prudential Financial Trading Down 0.5 %

PRU stock opened at $103.71 on Friday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.37 and a 1-year high of $107.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $96.79 and its 200-day moving average is $94.44. The firm has a market cap of $37.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.38.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.91 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 1.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 322.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PRU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Prudential Financial from $121.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Prudential Financial from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Raymond James lifted their target price on Prudential Financial from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Prudential Financial from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 8,281 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.49, for a total value of $782,471.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,621 shares in the company, valued at $1,381,538.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Prudential Financial news, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 23,124 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.14, for a total transaction of $2,431,257.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,957,876.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 8,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.49, for a total transaction of $782,471.69. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,381,538.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

