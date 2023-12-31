Ridgewood Investments LLC Sells 322 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Ridgewood Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 322 shares during the quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 343.4% in the first quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 229.2% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of SWK stock opened at $98.10 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $90.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.30. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.12 and a 1-year high of $104.21.

Stanley Black & Decker Dividend Announcement

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a negative net margin of 0.35% and a positive return on equity of 0.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is -830.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, SVP Graham Robinson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total transaction of $183,660.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,427,526.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SWK has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $110.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.09.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

