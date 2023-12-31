Ridgewood Investments LLC Sells 750 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Ridgewood Investments LLC decreased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.5% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 37.9% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 43,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 31,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHF opened at $36.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.18 and a fifty-two week high of $37.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.09.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

