Ridgewood Investments LLC Takes Position in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KVUE. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in Kenvue in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tamarack Advisers LP purchased a new position in Kenvue in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Kenvue in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in Kenvue in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Kenvue in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 11.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on KVUE shares. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Kenvue in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Kenvue from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Kenvue from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. UBS Group increased their target price on Kenvue from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Kenvue in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

Kenvue Stock Performance

KVUE opened at $21.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Kenvue Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.82 and a 52 week high of $27.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.02.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. Kenvue had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 10.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. On average, analysts predict that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kenvue Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%.

Kenvue Company Profile

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, and other products under the Tylenol, Nicorette, and Zyrtec brands.

See Also

