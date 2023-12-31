RIV Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNPOF) Short Interest Up 103.3% in December

RIV Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNPOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a growth of 103.3% from the November 30th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 221,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

RIV Capital Stock Performance

OTCMKTS CNPOF remained flat at $0.08 during trading on Friday. 85,228 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,281. RIV Capital has a 52-week low of $0.07 and a 52-week high of $0.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.09 and its 200-day moving average is $0.10.

RIV Capital Company Profile

RIV Capital Inc, formerly known as Canopy Rivers Inc, is a venture capital firm. The firm is a stage agnostic, with seed to sale, although it prefers to invest in series A to C rounds. It prefers to make investments in cannabis sector with focus on burgeoning marijuana companies and sectors like agriculture and food sciences, production, processing, pharmaceuticals and biotechnology, software and data, hardware, consumer products and accessories, wellness products, retail and distribution, and media and content.

