RocketFuel Blockchain, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKFL) Short Interest Down 23.7% in December

RocketFuel Blockchain, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKFL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decrease of 23.7% from the November 30th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

RocketFuel Blockchain Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS RKFL remained flat at $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday. 89,849 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,940. RocketFuel Blockchain has a 1-year low of $0.06 and a 1-year high of $0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.37 million, a PE ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.16.

RocketFuel Blockchain (OTCMKTS:RKFL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 16th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.24 million for the quarter. RocketFuel Blockchain had a negative return on equity of 943.20% and a negative net margin of 838.28%.

About RocketFuel Blockchain

RocketFuel Blockchain, Inc provides payment and check-out systems for shoppers on e-commerce sites using cryptocurrencies, bitcoin, and direct bank transfers. It also offers payout solutions, cross-border B2B transfer solutions, and other solutions, as well as invoicing and crypto payments services. The company has a strategic partnership with ACI Worldwide, Inc to offer the cryptocurrency payment solution available to customers through ACI portals.

