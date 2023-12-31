Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Sold by Connolly Sarah T.

Connolly Sarah T. reduced its position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Connolly Sarah T.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $1,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the second quarter worth $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 62.9% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the second quarter worth $34,000. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $310.48. 326,007 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 711,755. The stock has a market cap of $35.60 billion, a PE ratio of 25.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $278.75 and its 200 day moving average is $297.25. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $252.19 and a 12 month high of $348.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 40.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. This is an increase from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Rockwell Automation news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 6,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.68, for a total value of $1,858,193.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,616,611.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Rockwell Automation news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 6,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.68, for a total value of $1,858,193.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,616,611.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 1,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.73, for a total transaction of $318,588.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,353,813.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,899 shares of company stock valued at $3,036,683 over the last 90 days. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ROK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $287.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $280.00 to $357.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $303.60.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

