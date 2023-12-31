Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Sold by Moreno Evelyn V

Moreno Evelyn V decreased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 662 shares during the period. Rockwell Automation accounts for 1.6% of Moreno Evelyn V’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Moreno Evelyn V’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $7,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 10,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,943,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 1.1% during the third quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 13,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,941,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the third quarter worth approximately $214,000. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 5.1% during the third quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 36.5% during the third quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rockwell Automation Price Performance

Rockwell Automation stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $310.48. 326,007 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 711,755. The company has a market capitalization of $35.60 billion, a PE ratio of 25.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $278.75 and a 200 day moving average of $297.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $252.19 and a 1-year high of $348.52.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.15. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 40.19% and a net margin of 15.32%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. This is a positive change from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Isaac Woods sold 113 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.43, for a total value of $32,253.59. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 827 shares in the company, valued at $236,050.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Isaac Woods sold 113 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.43, for a total transaction of $32,253.59. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,050.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.26, for a total value of $125,514.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,868,167.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,899 shares of company stock worth $3,036,683 over the last three months. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho cut their target price on Rockwell Automation from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Rockwell Automation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $280.00 to $357.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. KeyCorp began coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Rockwell Automation from $287.00 to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $303.60.

Rockwell Automation Profile

(Free Report)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

See Also

