Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Get Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the four ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $72.33.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Desjardins raised Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Rogers Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Rogers Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th.

Shares of NYSE RCI opened at $46.81 on Friday. Rogers Communications has a 1-year low of $36.55 and a 1-year high of $50.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.74 billion, a PE ratio of 31.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.60.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Get Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.16. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 5.64%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Rogers Communications will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is currently 99.32%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Rogers Communications by 1.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,949 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Rogers Communications by 3.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,289 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in Rogers Communications by 3.1% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 7,523 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Rogers Communications by 62.8% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Rogers Communications by 2.4% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 11,898 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. 44.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in North America. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, device protection, global voice and data roaming, wireless home phone, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device shipping services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands.

