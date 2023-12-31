Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Acquired by Moreno Evelyn V

Moreno Evelyn V lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Moreno Evelyn V’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $5,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in Roper Technologies by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Roper Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Roper Technologies from $555.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Roper Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $587.00 to $570.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Roper Technologies from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $533.57.

Roper Technologies Price Performance

Shares of ROP traded down $0.98 on Friday, reaching $545.17. The stock had a trading volume of 398,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 872,755. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $522.46 and a 200 day moving average of $499.34. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $416.77 and a twelve month high of $551.91.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 48.77% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.66 EPS for the current year.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 8th. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 9.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roper Technologies

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Shellye L. Archambeau sold 479 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.13, for a total transaction of $234,772.27. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,076,411.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $538.25, for a total transaction of $134,562.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,877,484.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Shellye L. Archambeau sold 479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.13, for a total transaction of $234,772.27. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,317 shares in the company, valued at $4,076,411.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 979 shares of company stock worth $500,817. 0.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Articles

