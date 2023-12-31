Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Stock Position Decreased by Rosenbaum Jay D.

Rosenbaum Jay D. lessened its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 37 shares during the period. Rosenbaum Jay D.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ROP. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 27,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,064,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,038,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $367,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 432.2% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 37,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,569,000 after purchasing an additional 30,214 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Shellye L. Archambeau sold 479 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.13, for a total transaction of $234,772.27. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,076,411.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $538.25, for a total transaction of $134,562.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,877,484.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Shellye L. Archambeau sold 479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.13, for a total value of $234,772.27. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,076,411.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 979 shares of company stock worth $500,817. 0.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ROP shares. TheStreet raised shares of Roper Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $587.00 to $570.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $555.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $533.57.

Get Our Latest Report on ROP

Roper Technologies Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of ROP stock traded down $0.98 on Friday, reaching $545.17. 398,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 872,755. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $416.77 and a 12-month high of $551.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $58.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $522.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $499.34.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.11. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 48.77%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.67 earnings per share. Roper Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 8th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 9.99%.

Roper Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.