Rosenbaum Jay D. Buys 379 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Rosenbaum Jay D. raised its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,332 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the quarter. Danaher accounts for about 1.8% of Rosenbaum Jay D.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Rosenbaum Jay D.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cohen Lawrence B lifted its position in Danaher by 4.0% during the third quarter. Cohen Lawrence B now owns 10,451 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Danaher by 3.8% during the third quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,454,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. lifted its position in Danaher by 1.2% during the third quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. now owns 8,933 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Connolly Sarah T. lifted its position in Danaher by 0.5% during the third quarter. Connolly Sarah T. now owns 9,599 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moreno Evelyn V lifted its position in Danaher by 6.8% during the third quarter. Moreno Evelyn V now owns 34,433 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:DHR traded down $1.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $231.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,407,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,717,091. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $182.09 and a 52 week high of $247.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $170.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $213.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $232.94.

Danaher Cuts Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.19. Danaher had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 8.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $215.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Danaher from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.40.

Danaher Company Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

