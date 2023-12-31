Rosenbaum Jay D. Buys 5,739 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Rosenbaum Jay D. boosted its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 50.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,041 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,739 shares during the period. NextEra Energy makes up approximately 1.6% of Rosenbaum Jay D.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Rosenbaum Jay D.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Cohen Lawrence B boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen Lawrence B now owns 37,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,137,000 after acquiring an additional 11,775 shares during the last quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. now owns 30,471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,746,000 after acquiring an additional 7,354 shares during the last quarter. Connolly Sarah T. boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Connolly Sarah T. now owns 44,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,551,000 after acquiring an additional 5,723 shares during the last quarter. Moreno Evelyn V boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moreno Evelyn V now owns 75,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,329,000 after acquiring an additional 14,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:NEE traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $60.74. 6,814,640 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,107,569. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.51. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.15 and a 52 week high of $86.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.07 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 27.82% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th were given a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In related news, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc acquired 3,097,524 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.21 per share, with a total value of $74,991,056.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,097,524 shares in the company, valued at $99,201,056.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other NextEra Energy news, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi acquired 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $59.59 per share, for a total transaction of $506,515.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 11,523 shares in the company, valued at $686,655.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc acquired 3,097,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.21 per share, for a total transaction of $74,991,056.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 4,097,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,201,056.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NEE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.14.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

