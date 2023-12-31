Rosenbaum Jay D. Grows Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Rosenbaum Jay D. increased its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,555 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novartis in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in Novartis by 750.0% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its stake in Novartis by 49.5% during the second quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Novartis during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Novartis by 118.1% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC cut Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novartis presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

Shares of Novartis stock traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $100.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 960,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,513,959. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $96.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.14. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $79.98 and a 12-month high of $105.61. The company has a market cap of $214.02 billion, a PE ratio of 27.14, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $11.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.05 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 15.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

