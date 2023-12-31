Rosenbaum Jay D. Has $600,000 Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Rosenbaum Jay D. increased its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,273 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 102 shares during the quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 100,067.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,922,059,328 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $212,137,688,000 after buying an additional 1,920,140,487 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 6.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,826,102 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $10,245,217,000 after buying an additional 5,917,963 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 2.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,210,541 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $6,111,923,000 after buying an additional 1,447,861 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,720,119 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,594,561,000 after buying an additional 6,410,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,909,832 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,521,881,000 after buying an additional 430,869 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total value of $5,785,863.60. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,255,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,057,760. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $1,190,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,323,584. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total value of $5,785,863.60. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,255,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,057,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NKE shares. TheStreet upgraded NIKE from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on NIKE in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.06.

NIKE Stock Performance

NIKE stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $108.57. The stock had a trading volume of 7,667,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,544,070. The company has a 50-day moving average of $110.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $165.23 billion, a PE ratio of 31.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.07. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.66 and a fifty-two week high of $131.31.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.19. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.41% and a net margin of 10.28%. The company had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.27%.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

