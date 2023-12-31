Rosenbaum Jay D. Increases Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Rosenbaum Jay D. raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 31.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Rosenbaum Jay D.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VUG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 118,736.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 424,890,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,548,447,000 after purchasing an additional 424,533,112 shares during the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 27,779.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 21,834,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,164,000 after buying an additional 21,755,906 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 43,259,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,790,583,000 after buying an additional 2,409,856 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 98,060.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 957,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,811,000 after buying an additional 956,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 107,898.3% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 896,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,120,000 after buying an additional 895,556 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG traded down $1.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $310.88. The company had a trading volume of 860,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 932,978. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $294.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $286.03. The stock has a market cap of $101.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $207.94 and a 52-week high of $313.35.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.