Rosenbaum Jay D. Invests $904,000 in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Rosenbaum Jay D. purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,595 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $904,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of IQVIA by 59,295.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 57,650,851 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,958,182,000 after purchasing an additional 57,553,788 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of IQVIA by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,451,571 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,899,660,000 after purchasing an additional 207,148 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of IQVIA by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,942,761 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,335,754,000 after purchasing an additional 952,850 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in IQVIA by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,907,023 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $875,861,000 after buying an additional 102,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in IQVIA by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,844,533 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $582,814,000 after buying an additional 29,537 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

Get IQVIA alerts:

IQVIA Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IQV traded down $1.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $231.38. 517,183 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 965,839. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $167.42 and a 52 week high of $241.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.23 billion, a PE ratio of 38.89, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $208.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $211.97.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.08. IQVIA had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on IQV shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of IQVIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $248.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $253.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.46.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on IQV

Insider Transactions at IQVIA

In other IQVIA news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 13,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.03, for a total value of $2,807,431.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,572,478.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IQVIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.