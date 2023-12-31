Rosenbaum Jay D. Lowers Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Rosenbaum Jay D. lowered its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 447 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13 shares during the period. Booking makes up about 2.3% of Rosenbaum Jay D.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Rosenbaum Jay D.’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its stake in Booking by 28.9% during the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 6,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP grew its stake in Booking by 46.8% during the second quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 652 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Booking during the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its stake in Booking by 22.7% during the second quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 4,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,519,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Booking during the third quarter valued at approximately $715,000. Institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BKNG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson raised shares of Booking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,400.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Booking in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,650.00 price target for the company. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3,677.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $3,250.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,423.56.

Booking Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:BKNG traded down $3.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3,547.22. 164,548 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 251,265. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3,168.21 and a 200 day moving average of $3,036.28. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,978.00 and a 12 month high of $3,580.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.36.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $72.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $67.86 by $4.46. Booking had a net margin of 25.70% and a return on equity of 840.22%. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $53.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 149.3 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Booking news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total value of $6,045,127.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,080,599.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Booking news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total value of $6,045,127.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,080,599.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,973.70, for a total transaction of $1,635,535.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,588,404.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,318 shares of company stock worth $9,998,893. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

