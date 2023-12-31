Rosenbaum Jay D. Purchases Shares of 2,670 Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Rosenbaum Jay D. bought a new position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $994,000. Linde makes up 1.7% of Rosenbaum Jay D.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Linde by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 212,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,944,000 after acquiring an additional 4,499 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Linde by 0.9% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,692,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $644,986,000 after buying an additional 14,969 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new position in Linde in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $23,044,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Linde by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,027,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the period. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC raised its position in Linde by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Linde stock traded up $0.94 during trading on Friday, reaching $410.71. 975,935 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,983,519. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $400.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $386.56. The company has a market capitalization of $199.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.91, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $302.17 and a 52-week high of $434.21.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. Linde had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 16.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.10 earnings per share. Linde’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 14.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a $1.275 dividend. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.11%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on LIN shares. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Linde from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Linde from $448.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Linde from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Linde presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $428.85.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

