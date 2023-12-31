Rosenbaum Jay D. Raises Stock Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Rosenbaum Jay D. raised its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,807 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 180 shares during the quarter. Palo Alto Networks makes up approximately 1.9% of Rosenbaum Jay D.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Rosenbaum Jay D.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1,071.4% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 82 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

NASDAQ PANW traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $294.88. 2,068,880 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,745,547. The business’s 50 day moving average is $273.00 and its 200-day moving average is $251.90. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.22 and a 12-month high of $318.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 167.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.17.

Insider Transactions at Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 48.58% and a net margin of 8.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.86, for a total value of $10,613,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 177,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,797,458.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.86, for a total value of $10,613,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 177,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,797,458.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 5,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.01, for a total value of $1,572,052.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 845,116 shares in the company, valued at $253,543,251.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 465,440 shares of company stock worth $123,285,259 in the last three months. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PANW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $272.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Raymond James lowered Palo Alto Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. HSBC started coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $242.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna started coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “positive” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $279.67.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

