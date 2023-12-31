Rosenbaum Jay D. Reduces Stock Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Rosenbaum Jay D. lowered its position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 162 shares during the period. Rockwell Automation comprises about 1.6% of Rosenbaum Jay D.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Rosenbaum Jay D.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in Rockwell Automation by 62.9% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSE:ROK traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $310.48. 326,007 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 711,755. The company has a market capitalization of $35.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.96, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $252.19 and a 12 month high of $348.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $278.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $297.25.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 40.19%. Equities analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a positive change from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ROK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $287.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Rockwell Automation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $280.00 to $357.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $303.60.

Read Our Latest Report on Rockwell Automation

Insider Buying and Selling at Rockwell Automation

In other news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 6,644 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.68, for a total value of $1,858,193.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,715 shares in the company, valued at $20,616,611.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Isaac Woods sold 113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.43, for a total value of $32,253.59. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $236,050.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 6,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.68, for a total transaction of $1,858,193.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,616,611.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,899 shares of company stock worth $3,036,683. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Rockwell Automation

(Free Report)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Read More

