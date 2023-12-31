Rosenbaum Jay D. Sells 26 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Rosenbaum Jay D. lessened its holdings in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26 shares during the quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 14,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,214,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 87.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,740,000 after buying an additional 5,043 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at about $945,000. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 91.1% during the 3rd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ CHTR traded down $3.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $388.68. 746,013 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,033,828. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $315.02 and a 52 week high of $458.30. The company has a market cap of $57.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $397.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $405.01.

Insider Activity at Charter Communications

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $8.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.73 by $0.52. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 8.60%. The company had revenue of $13.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.04 EPS for the current year.

In other Charter Communications news, Chairman Thomas Rutledge sold 83,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.82, for a total value of $34,496,555.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CHTR. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Charter Communications from $510.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Benchmark decreased their price target on Charter Communications from $575.00 to $490.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Charter Communications from $482.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Charter Communications in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $463.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Charter Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $450.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $484.95.

Charter Communications Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware, and threats from malicious actors; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

