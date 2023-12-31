Rosenbaum Jay D. Sells 683 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Rosenbaum Jay D. lowered its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,746 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 683 shares during the period. TJX Companies makes up 2.0% of Rosenbaum Jay D.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Rosenbaum Jay D.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 0.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,105,413 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $6,792,138,000 after acquiring an additional 495,302 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 4.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,543,024 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $3,946,383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990,407 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 88.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,619,778 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,118,935,000 after buying an additional 12,468,119 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 2.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,447,146 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,813,329,000 after buying an additional 555,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 90,089.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,788,543 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,575,168,000 after buying an additional 19,766,602 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

TJX stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $93.81. 5,342,566 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,663,799. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.92 and a 52-week high of $94.29. The stock has a market cap of $106.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.58, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $89.98 and its 200 day moving average is $88.26.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 62.67%. The business had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.3325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TJX. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.75.

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total value of $1,514,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 576,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,307,911.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

