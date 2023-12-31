Rotork plc (OTCMKTS:RTOXF) Short Interest Up 181.5% in December

Rotork plc (OTCMKTS:RTOXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 238,400 shares, an increase of 181.5% from the November 30th total of 84,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 298.0 days.

Rotork Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:RTOXF remained flat at $4.10 during midday trading on Friday. Rotork has a fifty-two week low of $3.23 and a fifty-two week high of $4.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.83.

About Rotork

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical, process, and industrial markets. It operates through three segments: Oils & Gas; Water & Power; and Chemical, Process & Industrial segments.

