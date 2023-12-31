Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $145.00.

RGLD has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Royal Gold in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $161.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd.

Royal Gold stock opened at $120.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of 34.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.74. Royal Gold has a twelve month low of $101.82 and a twelve month high of $147.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $115.08 and a 200-day moving average of $113.56.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.03). Royal Gold had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 37.83%. The business had revenue of $138.62 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Royal Gold will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Royal Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.07%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 92.9% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 22,495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 10,833 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Royal Gold by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 45,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,825,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Royal Gold by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 236,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,160,000 after buying an additional 51,795 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Royal Gold by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,850 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in Royal Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,929,000. 80.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

