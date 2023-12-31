Ryvyl Inc. (NASDAQ:RVYL) Short Interest Down 23.5% in December

Ryvyl Inc. (NASDAQ:RVYL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 94,500 shares, a decline of 23.5% from the November 30th total of 123,500 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 51,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:RVYL traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.16. 39,043 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,952. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.40. The company has a market cap of $22.41 million, a PE ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 3.74. Ryvyl has a 12-month low of $1.57 and a 12-month high of $17.50.
Ryvyl (NASDAQ:RVYL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.20). Ryvyl had a negative return on equity of 8,399.76% and a negative net margin of 72.19%. The firm had revenue of $17.48 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ryvyl will post -10.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Ryvyl Inc, a technology company, engages in the development, marketing, and sale of blockchain-based payment solutions. The company's blockchain-based systems facilitate, record, and store a volume of tokenized assets representing cash or data on a blockchain-based ledger. Its products include QuickCard Payment System, a physical and virtual payment card processing management system, including software that facilitates on and off ramp e-wallet management; point of sale solutions comprising software and hardware; and Coyni, a digital currency platform that is backed on a 1:1 ratio to the U.S.
