Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Acquired by AMI Asset Management Corp

AMI Asset Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 238,861 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Salesforce comprises 3.0% of AMI Asset Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. AMI Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $48,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 374.1% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the second quarter worth $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 350.0% during the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.64, for a total value of $2,949,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,086,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,966,543,682.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 12,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.94, for a total value of $3,245,250.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,062,156.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.64, for a total transaction of $2,949,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,086,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,966,543,682.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,131,297 shares of company stock worth $271,598,291 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRM opened at $263.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $233.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $220.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.72 billion, a PE ratio of 100.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.36 and a 52-week high of $268.36.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 9.19%. Salesforce’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $229.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Salesforce has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.61.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

